Singapore Carpentry Pte Ltd
Carpenters in Singapore
Services

  • Interior design
  • Carpentry

Projects

    Modern Dark Interior
    3-rm BTO Jalan Tenteram

    Hello! Welcome to our page.

    We are a modern carpentry firm providing quality carpentry services at an affordable price. We have the best carpenters in Singapore, with a combined factory space of 7000 square feet, and more than 30 skilled carpenters, you can be sure we are able to meet your needs for custom-made carpentry efficiently.

    Nobody likes hidden costs. We believe in the importance of fair and transparent pricing. That is why at Singapore Carpentry, we price ourselves with price transparency with all our clients. Have a peace of mind when you choose Singapore Carpentry. You can visit our pricing list: http://www.carpentry.sg/pricing or our web at http://www.carpentry.sg/ for more info.

    Service areas
    Quality Carpentry
    Address
    69 Jalan Redop
    808615 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-81004193 www.carpentry.sg
