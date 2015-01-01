Your browser is out-of-date.

HB Design Pte Ltd
Architects in Singapore
    • HB Design Studio, HB Design Pte Ltd HB Design Pte Ltd Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    HB Design Studio, HB Design Pte Ltd HB Design Pte Ltd Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    HB Design Studio, HB Design Pte Ltd HB Design Pte Ltd Office spaces & stores Wood effect
    +5
    HB Design Studio
    WHITEHOUSE PARK, HB Design Pte Ltd HB Design Pte Ltd Asian style houses
    WHITEHOUSE PARK, HB Design Pte Ltd HB Design Pte Ltd Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    WHITEHOUSE PARK, HB Design Pte Ltd HB Design Pte Ltd Asian style garden
    +4
    WHITEHOUSE PARK
    The River, HB Design Pte Ltd HB Design Pte Ltd Asian style houses
    The River, HB Design Pte Ltd HB Design Pte Ltd Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    The River, HB Design Pte Ltd HB Design Pte Ltd Asian style houses
    +7
    The River

    HB Design was founded by Hans Brouwer in Hong Kong in 1995 following a distinguished career working for the internationally renowned firm of Sir Norman Foster and Partners. In the ensuing 20 years the practice has grown to have offices in Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket and Jakarta and now employs more than 40 full time staff. The firm has a diverse and award winning portfolio that spans high rise residential, commercial and mixed use projects with many projects exceeding 2 million square feet built up area.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Master Planning
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    8 Jalan Kilang Timor, Kewalram House #02-01
    159305 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-64761323 www.hbdesign.biz
