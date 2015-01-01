HB Design was founded by Hans Brouwer in Hong Kong in 1995 following a distinguished career working for the internationally renowned firm of Sir Norman Foster and Partners. In the ensuing 20 years the practice has grown to have offices in Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket and Jakarta and now employs more than 40 full time staff. The firm has a diverse and award winning portfolio that spans high rise residential, commercial and mixed use projects with many projects exceeding 2 million square feet built up area.