AR43 Architects Pte Ltd
Architects in Singapore
Reviews (7)
Projects

    • Tembusu House, AR43 Architects Pte Ltd AR43 Architects Pte Ltd Modern garden
    Tembusu House, AR43 Architects Pte Ltd AR43 Architects Pte Ltd Modern houses
    Tembusu House, AR43 Architects Pte Ltd AR43 Architects Pte Ltd Modern houses
    +6
    Tembusu House
    Paterson 3, AR43 Architects Pte Ltd AR43 Architects Pte Ltd Modern houses
    Paterson 3, AR43 Architects Pte Ltd AR43 Architects Pte Ltd Modern living room
    Paterson 3, AR43 Architects Pte Ltd AR43 Architects Pte Ltd Modern houses
    +10
    Paterson 3

    The hallmarks of AR43 design work lies in it acknowledging a responsibility to the built environment, understanding both the physical and emotional reconstructive potential of architecture. The firm’s works reflect simplicity in its use of basic compositional and geometric elements, specifically without any pretence or fixed style.  Each design evolves around a synthesis of site and program, experimenting with a variety of architectural interpretations and ultimately builds within client’s ordinary budgets in extraordinary ways.

    Services
    Architecture & Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Institutional
    • Hospitality
    • Community
    • Singapore
    Address
    15a Purvis Street
    188594 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-63334248 www.ar43.com

    Reviews

    Carolyn Loh
    Our experience with Cheng Kooi and team in the recent renovation of our home was very positive. We appreciate most, the attention to detail, professionalism and continued open communication. Renovations were extensive and the covid pandemic proved challenging but nonetheless, we were welcomed home to a truly lovely place to call our ‘forever home’. Many thanks, CK.
    4 months ago
    Chang Hong Wei
    Called in to enquire on the projects which was previously done by Ar43. Lim wasn't friendly and completely shut us off.
    about 1 year ago
    Lee Lin Wong
    We recently moved into our newly rebuilt detached house , designed by Mr. Lim Cheng Kooi of AR43 . Thanks to Cheng Kooi for his lovely artistic, creative and amazing ideas in the design of the house. His close attention on ensuring having a good and very detailed specification for the building , his regular checks on the building progress, quality and the details of all the various installations thus ensured that a high standard of work and finishing were accomplished . He even advised on the ID details which truly further enhanced the gracious look of our house . Thanks to Cheng Kooi and his team too for their very prompt responses , follow -up actions and for all the creative ideas and artistic designs - we now have a very livable , beautifully designed and well-built house !!!
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
