I am an open-minded and curious person who thrives on new challenges and experiences.

I strive to be as creative and flexible as possible in everything when I am designing.

I strongly believe in the importance of experimenting and using different media.

As a designer, I think being multi-disciplinary is essential - I think it is paramount to work with different people as well as different disciplines in order to open up new ways of thinking that you may not have previously considered.

I strongly believe that the conceptual element of a project is the most important part and what I hope to do through my designing is to translate it in the most comprehensive, effective and functional way.

