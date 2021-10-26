Your browser is out-of-date.

Daria_hello_daria
Interior Architects in Berlin
Reviews (0)
    • I am an open-minded and curious person who thrives on new challenges and experiences. 

    I strive to be as creative and flexible as possible in everything when I am designing. 

    I strongly believe in the importance of experimenting and using different media. 

    As a designer, I think being multi-disciplinary is essential - I think it is paramount to work with different people as well as different disciplines in order to open up new ways of thinking that you may not have previously considered. 

    I strongly believe that the conceptual element of a project is the most important part and what I hope to do through my designing is to translate it in the most comprehensive, effective and functional way.

    FIND ME HERE:

    dariatagliabue0.wix.com/portfolio 

    PINTEREST.com/daria_tagliabue/ 

    dariatagliabue.TUMBLR.com/ 

    TWITTER.com/DariaTagliabue 

    LINKEDIN.com/pub/daria-tagliabue/39/a1/21b

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Barcelona and Berlin
    Company awards
    Best in Show—Interior Design (Degree show) June 2014 {Birmingham City University}
    Address
    10405 Berlin
    Germany
    +49-17672600531
