Home Action Party
Home Media Design & Installation in Singapore
Reviews (11)
    • Design smart home to the way you live, Home Action Party Home Action Party Classic style houses Concrete White
    Design smart home to the way you live, Home Action Party Home Action Party Living roomLighting Plastic Black
    Design smart home to the way you live, Home Action Party Home Action Party Living roomLighting Iron/Steel White
    +5
    Design smart home to the way you live

    If we take time looking closely around us, we will discover that automatic technology has infiltrated our home in a different number of ways, changing our way of living through simplicity and convenience. HAP transform smart home technology into pieces of living art that blend harmoniously with the home home environment and enhance the possibilities of creative interior design & future home living.

    -Control4 Gold Cetrified Smart Home Installer

    Services
    Custom Smart Home Installation
    Service areas
    Custom Services and Singapore
    Address
    1 Irving Place #02-29
    369546 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-97626815 www.hap.sg
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    Choe Colin
    I’m really glad to have used HAP for my new house where I installed smart home system as well as the movie cum karaoke room. Their service is excellent and the team including Eski, Aaden & Soon Meng are very patient and their service are very prompt. Equipments supplied are top quality and I’m a very satisfied customer.
    6 months ago
    leow weihao
    This is so far the best home automation & entertainment business in Singapore , as i went to their showroom , this is the best part of Home Action Party , the cable management of racks let me feel that they really takes time and heart to do it in order to let client satisfy their product when they received it , Inside of the showroom is very clean and tidy it feels like home when u stepped into their showroom . Lastly Aaden , Eski , Soon Meng is really friendly and is very patience answering questions that i asked them about their system in the showroom . they also showed me the tablet that can automated the rooms to unlock and lock it, can control the aircon temperature and can on/off everything in the showroom itself and the cool thing is it can on/off other rooms not just the showroom itself. thanks Eski ,Aaden and Soon Meng. And i really recommend this Home Action Party if you wanna do automation and entertainment system please find Home Action Party and they will make sure they give you the best of they can !
    9 months ago
    Irwan Pang
    Eski, Soon Meng, and team has been absolutely fantastic! I would recommend them to my friends. Well done!
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 11 reviews
