Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BOHOZOO
Flooring in Rabat
Overview 20Projects (20) 8Ideabooks (8)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • CARAMELLA vintage azilal moroccan rug, BOHOZOO BOHOZOO Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Beige
    CARAMELLA vintage azilal moroccan rug
    Azilal Berber Carpet, BOHOZOO BOHOZOO BedroomTextiles Wool
    Azilal Berber Carpet, BOHOZOO BOHOZOO BedroomTextiles Wool
    Azilal Berber Carpet
    Boujad berber unique carpets
    MOROCCAN COLORED BOUCHEROUITE RUG, BOHOZOO BOHOZOO Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Textile
    MOROCCAN COLORED BOUCHEROUITE RUG
    HANDMADE BOUCHEROUITE RUG, BOHOZOO BOHOZOO BathroomDecoration Textile
    HANDMADE BOUCHEROUITE RUG
    HANDMADE BERBER BOUCHEROUITE RUG, BOHOZOO BOHOZOO BathroomDecoration
    HANDMADE BERBER BOUCHEROUITE RUG
    Show all 20 projects

    All BOHOZOO rugs are picked with love and care. Every piece was crafted by hand in small family businesses and is therefore unique. We know our producers by heart and we set value on that they get fairly paid. For the manufacturing vintage traditionally made organic fabrics are used or even reused which applies to our core product: Vintage rugs. We do this out of conviction, not only with respect to our environment, but also because we value and want to carry on the heritage of solid craftsmanship.

    Services
    home decor
    Service areas
    • home decor
    • home design
    • interior design
    • Bohemian Style.
    Address
    10020 Rabat
    Morocco
    +212-610778661 www.etsy.com/shop/bohozoo
      Add SEO element