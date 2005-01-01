Your browser is out-of-date.

Robert Greg Shand Architects
Architects in Singapore
Reviews (0)
    ROBERT GREG SHAND ARCHITECTS was established in 2005, with a focus on the design and delivery of bespoke architecture of the HIGHEST QUALITY. A combination of being a native of New Zealand and training in Japan has helped instill a sophisticated and uncluttered aesthetic, with an emphasis on the integration of built space and nature.

    Services
    Architecture & Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Asia Pacific and Middle East
    • Singapore
    Company awards
    • Winners of Singapore Indian Heritage Centre Design Competition 2011 (with URBNarc Pte Ltd),
    • Singapore Tatler Homes - Home of the Year 2010, Singapore Institute of Architects Architectural Design Awards 2015
    • Best Luxury Villas Project of the Year—III Arjuna Goa, India.
    Address
    51 Telok Ayer Street , Roof Level, China Square Food Centre
    048441 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-62220391 www.gregshand.com
