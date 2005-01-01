EZRA Architects was founded by our Principal Architect Lim Kee Hua in 2005. Keith Khoo reunited with his classmate after a 3-year stint in China and Japan. Cohesively, under the stewardship of both Principal Architects, we are a multi-disciplinary design practice. The services we provide include masterplanning, architecture, landscape, interior, interior styling and product design. Operating from both Singapore and Guangzhou, we provide design consultancy for a wide spectrum of projects; Residential, Commercial, Retail, Showflats and Products Design.

EZRA Architects believes in an all encompassing approach in our design work so as to achieve the best possible result to our client’s satisfaction and achieve the best design standard.

Our experience has taken us internationally to Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Germany, U.K, Maldives, Japan, South Korea and Kenya.