Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Piscinas Cano, SL
Pools & Spas in Valencia
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Local family Company in Valencia, Spain. Fiberglass pools Manufacturer and National and International Provider. Backed by more than twenty years experience, Piscinas Cano has been creating more market with the Polyester Transforming Process, introducing others tecnologies like the RTM application (Resin Transfer Moulding), providing a better product and more economic.

    Services
    Fiberglass Pools Production & Delivery
    Service areas
    • VALENCIA
    • Spain
    • France
    • Portugal
    • EU
    • North Africa
    Company awards
    The best workers Team Ever
    Address
    Senyera 82
    46970 Valencia
    Singapore
    +65-961515310 piscinascano.com

    Reviews

    Bienve A
    Very quick to serve the client and explain the entire project its pros and cons. Excellent!
    10 months ago
    Karl Fear
    I emailed a simple question about cleaning one of their pools but had no response. I have sent a question to clean one of their pools well but they have not been quoted
    about 1 year ago
    ssamuel zamora
    Good service and good professionals, I would definitely buy it there again, it's nice to deal with such serious people
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element