CPT Cleaners
Other Businesses in Durbanville
    • Cape Town's Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Specialists

    CPT Cleaners has been cleaning carpets and upholstery for many years. All our carpet cleaners are highly trained and experienced to insure you get the best quality service available.

    Cleaning Cape Town one carpet at a time is our motto!

    Services
    Carpet Cleaning, Rug Cleaning, and Upholstery Cleaning
    Service areas
    Greater Cape Town and Durbanville
    Address
    32 Hebron Street
    7885 Durbanville
    South Africa
    +27-832978653 www.cptcleaners.co.za
