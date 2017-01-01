Your browser is out-of-date.

Posh Home Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
    • Bartley Residence Interior Design Singapore, Posh Home Interior Design Posh Home Interior Design Minimalist living room
    Bartley Residence Interior Design Singapore, Posh Home Interior Design Posh Home Interior Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Bartley Residence Interior Design Singapore, Posh Home Interior Design Posh Home Interior Design Minimalist bedroom
    +6
    Bartley Residence Interior Design Singapore

    Posh Home have a clear vision for all projects.  We have good interior designer that can help you bring this vision or idea to life, and make it happen for you. They can work their magic and help you realize your design dreams. Use their trained eye, and creativity to see new ideas you love, but never considered.

    Services
    interior design
    Service areas
    interior design and Singapore
    Company awards
    Houzz 2017 Best Designer
    Address
    33 Ubi Avenue 3, #01-46, Vertex
    408868. Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-85881188 home-interior-design.com.sg
    Award Winning

