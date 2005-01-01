EZRA Architects was founded by our principal architect Lim Kee Hua in 2005, Later, Keith Khoo reunited with his former classmate after a 3-year stint in China and Japan. Cohesively, under the stewardship of both principal architects, we are a multi-disciplinary architecture and design practice. The services we provide include masterplanning, architecture design, interior design, interior styling, landscape design and product design. Operating out of Singapore, we provide design consultancy for a wide range of projects -- commercial, residential, retail, showflats and products design.

EZRA Architects believes in a holistic approach in our design consultancy work so as to achieve the best possible result to our client’s satisfaction. Our experience has taken us to China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Germany, U.K., Maldives and South Korea.