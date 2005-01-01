Your browser is out-of-date.

EZRA Architects
Architects in Singapore
Reviews (1)
    ONAN ROAD SHOPHOUSE, EZRA Architects EZRA Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    ONAN ROAD SHOPHOUSE

    EZRA Architects was founded by our principal architect Lim Kee Hua in 2005, Later, Keith Khoo reunited with his former classmate after a 3-year stint in China and Japan. Cohesively, under the stewardship of both principal architects, we are a multi-disciplinary architecture and design practice. The services we provide include masterplanning, architecture design, interior design, interior styling, landscape design and product design. Operating out of Singapore, we provide design consultancy for a wide range of projects -- commercial, residential, retail, showflats and products design.

    EZRA Architects believes in a holistic approach in our design consultancy work so as to achieve the best possible result to our client’s satisfaction. Our experience has taken us to China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Germany, U.K., Maldives and South Korea.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Master Planning
    • Product Design
    Service areas
    unlimited with office base in Singapore and China
    Address
    314A Joo chiat Road
    427565 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-63466278 www.ezraarchitects.com

    Reviews

