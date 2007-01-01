Your browser is out-of-date.

MinistryofDesign
Architects in Singapore
Reviews (2)
    VUE Hotel, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Asian style gastronomy
    +10
    VUE Hotel
    RACE Robotics Lab, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Modern museums
    +9
    RACE Robotics Lab
    Zig Zag House, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Modern houses
    +2
    Zig Zag House
    Vanke Triple V Gallery, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Modern museums
    +2
    Vanke Triple V Gallery
    UOL Fractal Gallery, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Modern museums
    +4
    UOL Fractal Gallery
    UOL Frame Gallery, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Modern museums
    +2
    UOL Frame Gallery
    Ministry of Design was created by Colin Seah to Question, Disturb & Redefine the spaces, forms & experiences that surround us and give meaning to our world. An integrated spatial-design practice, MOD’s explorations are created amidst a democratic ‘studio-like’ atmosphere and progress seamlessly between form, site, object and space.

    We love to question where the inherent potential in contemporary design lies, and then to disturb the ways they are created or perceived – redefining the world around us in relevant and innovative ways, project by project. This, we declare, is real change, not change for the sake of novelty. Fortified with these aspirations, we begin each distinct project anew by seeking to do 2 things – to draw deeply from the context surrounding each project, but also to dream freely so that we might transcend mere reality and convention. Each MOD project endeavours to be delightfully surprising but yet relevant, distinctly local but still globally appealing.

    Singapore
    20 Cross Street #03-01
    048422 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-62225780 modonline.com

    Jack Lim
    over 3 years ago
    orangegizmo
    Entrance was easy to go unnoticed. It's a huge black wall.
    over 4 years ago
