Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Joy of Walden
Landscape Designers in Brussels
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    As a former painter I see gardens as a means to express the beauty of nature in a poetic and artistic way. For me nature is living poetry and gardens are poems. I create gardens in the Brussels area which are aimed to delight. This can be in a joyful, more colorful way or in a very peaceful way or both by creating different ambiances. Small gardens can be perfect canvases for theatrical night scenes as well and may not to be underestimated. A small garden is a perfect place to create an extension of the house and rather accessible in cost and maintenance, when it is well planned.

    Right now I am working on tiny gardens - for children and adults - playful, elegant and artistic.

    Services
    Garden Design and Feng Shui
    Service areas
    Brussels and around
    Address
    1190 Brussels
    Belgium
    joyofwalden.com
      Add SEO element