As a former painter I see gardens as a means to express the beauty of nature in a poetic and artistic way. For me nature is living poetry and gardens are poems. I create gardens in the Brussels area which are aimed to delight. This can be in a joyful, more colorful way or in a very peaceful way or both by creating different ambiances. Small gardens can be perfect canvases for theatrical night scenes as well and may not to be underestimated. A small garden is a perfect place to create an extension of the house and rather accessible in cost and maintenance, when it is well planned.

Right now I am working on tiny gardens - for children and adults - playful, elegant and artistic.