Automate Asia Pte Ltd
Home Media Design & Installation in Singapoare
    • Homey and Home Connect for Bosch Appliances, Automate Asia Pte Ltd Automate Asia Pte Ltd Kitchen units
    Homey and Home Connect for Bosch Appliances, Automate Asia Pte Ltd Automate Asia Pte Ltd KitchenElectronics
    Homey and Home Connect for Bosch Appliances

    H4SH (Hardware for Smart Homes) is Asia’s Smart Home Automation and Internet of Things online store based in Singapore. H4sh offers a wide range of quality and affordable products that includes network equipment, security devices, lighting controls, smart thermostats, sunshade module, energy management devices, entertainment systems and environment sensors.

    Services
    smart homes retailer and installer
    Service areas
    smart home and singapoare
    Address
    308 lavender street singapore 338814
    338814 Singapoare
    Singapore
    +65-96953743 h4sh.automate.asia
