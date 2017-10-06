Your browser is out-of-date.

AgcDesign
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Reviews (3)
    • 3-Room HDB @ Whampoa Drive, AgcDesign AgcDesign Colonial style living room
    3-Room HDB @ Whampoa Drive, AgcDesign AgcDesign Colonial style living room
    3-Room HDB @ Whampoa Drive, AgcDesign AgcDesign Colonial style living room
    3-Room HDB @ Whampoa Drive
    Prive EC, AgcDesign AgcDesign Scandinavian style living room
    Prive EC, AgcDesign AgcDesign Scandinavian style living room
    Prive EC, AgcDesign AgcDesign Scandinavian style living room
    Prive EC
    Mandarin Gardens Condo, AgcDesign AgcDesign Modern living room
    Mandarin Gardens Condo, AgcDesign AgcDesign Modern living room
    Mandarin Gardens Condo, AgcDesign AgcDesign Modern dining room
    Mandarin Gardens Condo
    Terrace @ Saraca Place, AgcDesign AgcDesign Modern kitchen
    Terrace @ Saraca Place, AgcDesign AgcDesign Modern dining room
    Terrace @ Saraca Place, AgcDesign AgcDesign Modern bathroom
    Terrace @ Saraca Place
    Sea Horizon Condo, AgcDesign AgcDesign Modern living room
    Sea Horizon Condo, AgcDesign AgcDesign Modern style bedroom
    Sea Horizon Condo, AgcDesign AgcDesign Modern dining room
    Sea Horizon Condo

    AgcDesign started out as Avant Garde Creative 15 years ago. From a humble set up to today's numerous successful projects and delighted customers, we have designed and renovated HDB flats, condominiums, walk up apartments, landed houses, offices and commercial shop.

    Today's AgcDesign home concept incorporate the element of smart and intelligence building, energy saving design and renewable material.

    At AgcDesign, we listen with our heart and build your dream home while giving you peace of mind in our workmanship.

    Call us today and find out how you can take the exciting ride of design discovery with us!

    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    81 Ubi Ave 4 #06-20, UB.One
    408830 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-64444789 www.agcdesign.sg

    Reviews

    Billy Chan
    Providing real goooooood service! 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩
    6 months ago
    Brandon Ng
    Great Service provided by Billy, willing to work within our budget and is sincere about working with us on our new home.
    6 months ago
    Benny T.
    Amazing 🤩 service from Billy who did an incredible job with creative 🎨ideas and great efforts 💪🏼to give make my home filled with love 💕 and warmth 🏡 !
    6 months ago
