Born in California, USA. After graduated from Musashino Art University, worked at Toyo Ito Associats, Architects. Participated in major projects such as Za-Koenji in Tokyo, National Stadium in Kaohsiung, and Taichung Metropolitan Opera House. Since having own office, he has been designing interiors, houses, and public buildings. From observing people, environment, history and culture, the architect and associates, often with collaborators are always searching for and proposing new architecture including engineering, technologies, thoughts and sense.