Kentaro Maeda Architects
Architects in Tokyo
Reviews
    Renovation in Meidai-mae
    House in Osaki

    Born in California, USA. After graduated from Musashino Art University, worked at Toyo Ito Associats, Architects. Participated in major projects such as Za-Koenji in Tokyo, National Stadium in Kaohsiung, and Taichung Metropolitan Opera House. Since having own office, he has been designing interiors, houses, and public buildings. From observing people, environment, history and culture, the architect and associates, often with collaborators are always searching for and proposing new architecture including engineering, technologies, thoughts and sense.

    Service areas
    Tokyo
    Address
    1-2-10-501 Ohashi Meguro-ku
    153-0044 Tokyo
    Japan
    +81-334635466 www.kentaromaeda.com

    Reviews

    Mariko Yoshimasu
    住む人の思いやイメージを汲み取り、新しい提案をしてくれる設計事務所です。 豊かな暮らし方とは何か、を考えるきっかけを与えてくれます。 ワクワクする家づくりをしたい方にオススメです！
    8 months ago
    田中猛
    over 3 years ago
