Word of Mouth House
Architects in Singapore
    • Seascape Villa , Word of Mouth House Word of Mouth House Tropical style bathroom
    Seascape Villa , Word of Mouth House Word of Mouth House Tropical style bedroom
    Seascape Villa , Word of Mouth House Word of Mouth House Tropical style dining room
    +34
    Seascape Villa
    Chameleon Villa Bali, Word of Mouth House Word of Mouth House Tropical style houses
    Chameleon Villa Bali, Word of Mouth House Word of Mouth House Tropical style kitchen
    Chameleon Villa Bali, Word of Mouth House Word of Mouth House Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
    +9
    Chameleon Villa Bali

    Architecture, Interior Design & Landscape Design

    Our Approach:
    the client, the context, the climate. These are the criteria that are prioritised and carefully considered in every project that we undertake. We act as the creative catalyst connecting these three ‘dots’ as our aim is to meet the expectations of the client’s spatial and functional requirements, contribute to its surrounding environment, and be adaptive to the natural elements. What we bring to the table is a combination of professional & academic support, fantasy and a systematic process with vision and flow.

    Services
    • ​Architecture
    • Interior Design & Landscape Design
    Service areas
    Global and Singapore
    Address
    6 Raffles Quay, 14-04/05
    048580 Singapore
    Singapore
    www.womhouse.com
