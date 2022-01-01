Send an enquiry through our website for a faster response! https://www.carpentry.sg/

Superior carpentry, interior design and construction services. Leading innovators that will help to build your dream home at a modest rate.

We are the leading carpentry studio in Singapore, with 7000 square feet of combined factory space and more than 30 skilled carpenters. Our mission is to build a beautiful home for you and your family. Our hand-picked designers and carpenters provide the best services and the finest workmanship, and at affordable prices.

We are a one-stop shop, providing all the value added services you will need to create your dream home. Our interior designers will work with you to ascertain your wishes and needs and then they will handle everything.