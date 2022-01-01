Your browser is out-of-date.

Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
    Send an enquiry through our website for a faster response! https://www.carpentry.sg/

    Superior carpentry, interior design and construction services. Leading innovators that will help to build your dream home at a modest rate.

    We are the leading carpentry studio in Singapore, with 7000 square feet of combined factory space and more than 30 skilled carpenters. Our mission is to build a beautiful home for you and your family. Our hand-picked designers and carpenters provide the best services and the finest workmanship, and at affordable prices.

    We are a one-stop shop, providing all the value added services you will need to create your dream home. Our interior designers will work with you to ascertain your wishes and needs and then they will handle everything.

    Services
    • Carpentry
    • Interior Design
    • Design & Build
    • Reinstatement
    • Home Improvement
    • Furniture Restoration
    • Demolition
    • Hacking
    • Marble Restoration
    • Renovation
    • Handyman
    • Home Repairs
    • Painting
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Company awards
    Bizsafe Level 3
    Address
    4A Bury Road
    119824 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-81004193 www.carpentry.sg

    Reviews

    Janice Lin UW Janice Lin UW
    hardworking and polite as well. definitely recommend them if you have a limited budget for them to stick to and work with, but still want good luxury home design. certain aspects i'd like to praise is the workmanship and quality of the kitchen cabinets, walk in wardrobe and storage cabinets, all these i had some additional ideas of my own later on and requested for some changes to be made to the design, their team was patient when listening to my requests and despite additional costs, it did not go over-budget. hand over proceeded quite smoothly, their team spent effort to clean up the area really well to hand over great results. kudos, would recommend as well as engage singapore carpentry again if i have any future projects in mind.
    3 days ago
    Project date: May 2022
    Edit
    Tang Ziwei Tang Ziwei
    i engaged singapore carpentry for my landed property rebuild project, it has been a month since the completion of the project and handover, my experience with Ernest from Singapore carpentry is that they are one of the most top notch, despite a few delays which from what understand were to manpower issues during the COVID period. the customer orientation is very high as well. responsible and honest, great, well thought out ideas that showcase a lot of understanding towards our needs and preferences when it came to the style of design in the home, which was mainly a modern, luxury and clean look. overall despite some hiccups, the final results were worth it. the quotation was very reasonable as well.
    3 days ago
    Project date: April 2022
    Edit
    suhan s suhan s
    we had engaged singapore carpentry after finding them online for landed home design and build services, had a great reno experience with few delays, also the quotation provided was reasonable for a luxury look, only issue is sometimes they may take a few days to respond but the final result is quite sastifactory. thank you!
    8 months ago
    Project date: September 2021
    Edit
