We are relatively young,

but leading manufacturer of recycled rubber products who are always in search for new potential partners. We produce RUBBER TILES for children’s playgrounds, fitness and gyms, and RUBBER CASTERS for waste bins and containers.

If you have any questions regarding partnership or our products feel free to contact us.

You can also learn about our company on our web site www.eko-sistem.rs

We are looking forward to a possible collaboration.