EKO SISTEM
Building Supplies in Petrovaradin
    • We are relatively young,

    but leading manufacturer of recycled rubber products who are always in search for new potential partners. We produce RUBBER TILES for children’s playgrounds, fitness and gyms, and RUBBER CASTERS for waste bins and containers.

    If you have any questions regarding partnership or our products feel free to contact us.

    You can also learn about our company on our web site www.eko-sistem.rs 

    We are looking forward to a possible collaboration.

    Service areas
    Petrovaradin
    Company awards
    we have TUV sertification for our products
    Address
    Račkog
    21132 Petrovaradin
    Serbia
    +381-666300005 www.eko-sistem.rs
