Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Furnistyle Concept
Kitchen Planners in Singapore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Faber Drive, Furnistyle Concept Furnistyle Concept Modern kitchen
    Faber Drive, Furnistyle Concept Furnistyle Concept Modern kitchen
    Faber Drive, Furnistyle Concept Furnistyle Concept Modern kitchen
    +1
    Faber Drive

    Furnistyle specialises in kitchen and wardrobe (joinery works) design, using only top-of-the-range appliances and hardware that guarantees good value and durable home furnishings. With an expansive portfolio of works and in-depth knowledge of furnishing and fittings, we deliver functional yet creative design solutions that will suit your needs and preferences. We are also recognised by our clientele for our excellent service and long-standing aftersales support.

    Drop by our showroom/office to view our works.

    Services
    Kitchen, wardrobe, and joinery design
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    18 Howard Road Novelty Bizcentre #01-01
    369585 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-67435330 www.furnistyleconcept.com
      Add SEO element