Zenith Arc Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Reviews (7)
    • Zenith Arc is the only place you need to find a solution for your residential and commercial project. We have built a reputation in excellent customer care and unwaivering dedication to nothing but the best. We strive to achieve the right balance between form and function, taking pride in our ability to combine timeless designs with the latest trends. Taking a personalized approach to our work because every individual client is unique. Our team will work closely with you to determine what best suits your living or work environment so that you can be completely satisfied with the end results.

    • Home Interior Design
    • Office Interior Design
    • Commercial Interior Design
    Singapore
    63 McNair Road
    328545 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-62664801 zenitharc.com.sg

    Dhruv Ang
    Thanks Jordan for you and your team's fantastic work on our house. It was a surprisingly smooth experience and we loved your design and color recommendations. We were also thankful for the professionalism and responsiveness of your service, actively following up with after sales service even after the end of the project. The value of a great ID to manage a Reno project can't be overemphasized and we're thankful we chose you. Cheers and you can count on us to recommend your service to our friends and family.
    4 months ago
    Cara Eliza
    10 months ago
    madhusmita biswal
    about 1 year ago
