Swish Design Works
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
    • 5-room BTO Flat, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Small bedroom Plywood Blue
    5-room BTO Flat, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Small bedroom
    5-room BTO Flat, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Small bedroom
    +3
    5-room BTO Flat
    Bidadari, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Minimalist dining room Plywood Wood effect
    Bidadari, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood effect
    Bidadari, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Small bedroom Plywood Wood effect
    +3
    Bidadari
    Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Modern dining room Plywood Wood effect
    Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Modern living room Plywood Wood effect
    Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Built-in kitchens Plywood
    +3
    Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
    Kim Keat Link, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Modern dining room Grey
    Kim Keat Link, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Modern living room Grey
    Kim Keat Link, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Modern living room
    +3
    Kim Keat Link
    Marsiling Grove, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Scandinavian style living room Wood effect
    Marsiling Grove, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Scandinavian style living room Wood effect
    Marsiling Grove, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Scandinavian style dining room Wood effect
    +4
    Marsiling Grove
    Yishun St 61, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Built-in kitchens Plywood Wood effect
    Yishun St 61, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Built-in kitchens Plywood Wood effect
    Yishun St 61
    We are a one-stop service provider for home renovation. Our main aim is to help homeowners make their dream home a reality. To us, there's no job too small, we care to fix them all.

    Services
    • Interior Design Services
    • Carpentry Work
    • A&A Works
    • M&E Works
    • Project Management​
    • Customised Furniture
    • Lighting & Electrical
    • Plumbing
    • Tiling
    • Hacking
    • Painting
    • Plastering
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    All around Singapore
    Address
    4009 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 #02-33
    569738 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-65533500 www.swishdesigns.com.sg
