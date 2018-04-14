Your browser is out-of-date.

KenDi
Architects in Rizal
    - Knowledgeable in AutoCAD & Architectural Desktop, Photoshop, Sketchup 3D- MSOffice Quality oriented, responsible, adaptable, and goal oriented person- Hard working with good facilitation and coordination with peopleDuties: Provide shop drawings required by the contractor. Project Manager and Project Coordinator regarding drawings for the project.

    Services
    Design and Build Services
    Service areas
    Philippines and Rizal
    Address
    028 Natividad St. Lanang Morong
    1960 Rizal
    Philippines
    +63-9173116102 www.facebook.com/ettennek
