sk66-Carpenter-Singapore
Carpenters in Singapore
Reviews (7)
Services

  • carpentry
  • interior design
  • furniture making
  • kitchen renovation
  • bedroom furniture store

Projects

    Fully Furnished interior design in Singapore
    Fully Furnished interior design in Singapore

    Want a new look for your place? sk66-Carpenter-Singapore offers residential & commercial carpentry service for a complete makeover of your place. 

    We provide a range of interior design service in Singapore since 1966. We have most experienced carpenter professionals. Our carpentry work is designed to make you feel satisfied. You can avail this service at affordable prices. 

    As we offer a complete customized solution, you can share your preferences with us. We’ll make your dream come to reality with passion and dedication. As a customer-friendly carpenter in Singapore, we are highly concerned about your budget limit. 

    Hence, before availing the service, discuss with our professionals. For more information and to get in touch with us, visit our website or call us at +65 6635 7794

    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    122 Eunos Avenue 7, #04-13, RichField Industrial
    409575 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-66357794 sk66carpentry.com

    Reviews

    sejal haldiya
    I highly recommend this company for all your carpentry and interior design and styling needs. The designers their are very positive and cordial. Their work and services are very impressive.
    3 months ago
    mika nailz
    8 months ago
    Ryan Smith
    Best carpentry service experience, recommended .
    8 months ago
    Show all 7 reviews
