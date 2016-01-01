Your browser is out-of-date.

Timber Zone—Wood Flooring London
Flooring in London, UK
    • Wood Flooring Design, Timber Zone - Wood Flooring London Timber Zone - Wood Flooring London
    Wood Flooring Design
    Engineered Wood Flooring UK Sale, Timber Zone - Wood Flooring London Timber Zone - Wood Flooring London
    Engineered Wood Flooring UK Sale
    Commercial Wood Flooring London, Timber Zone - Wood Flooring London Timber Zone - Wood Flooring London Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Wood
    Commercial Wood Flooring London
    Wood Flooring London, Timber Zone - Wood Flooring London Timber Zone - Wood Flooring London Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Wood Flooring London

    Timber Zone is an expert in Wood flooring  London and offers its customers with high quality Engineered wood flooring services. The type of flooring that can be implemented largely depends on the position and surface area of the space where the flooring has to be complete.

    Services
    Flooring
    Service areas
    • UK
    • London
    • Hertfordshire
    • London, UK
    Address
    5B Finchley Lane Hendon
    NW4 1BN London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2083460968 www.timberzone.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    We provide perfect real wood flooring UK London services with professional and creative designers.

    Reviews

    AClothing
    Great quality wood flooring London, Received excellent services from Timber Zone after sales. Huge range of wood flooring to transforming home. Thanks to provide a classy look new home….
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: March 2019
    Edit
    valleyfloors7
    Really Timber zone provides excellent wood flooring service.
    about 6 years ago
    Project date: March 2016
    Edit
    charlieley01
    Timber Zone offers the best services of wood flooring.
    about 6 years ago
    Project date: March 2016
    Edit
    Show all 5 reviews
