Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Esperiri Milano
Interior Designers & Decorators in Milano
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Esperiri is a team of Italian Professionals providing Italian Interior Design Italian Furniture Shopping Services. It is an all-round Design Experience. Based in Milan, the city where design gets its highest momentum, Esperiri is for those who would like to shape their future house with the Top Italian Furniture Brands, exclusively selecting them directly in Italy. Affordable Professional Interior Design & Smart Italian Furniture Supply. We cover the home renovation process from end-to-end covering all the necessary steps: budget management, interior design and architecture, site surveying during construction phase, procurement of the finest Italian materials / furniture / decoration, shippign and installation.

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Home Renovation
    • Italian Furniture Shopping Tour
    • Furniture Procurement
    • Home Decor
    Service areas
    Milano
    Address
    Via San Marco, 1
    20121 Milano
    Italy
    +39-0287159401 www.esperiri.com

    Reviews

    Rita Fan
    over 4 years ago
    caroline G
    Wagyu beef was very well made....tasty
    over 2 years ago
      Add SEO element