Summerhaus D’zign is a boutique interior-design studio based in Singapore. Specialising in modern residential creations, our interior-design company has implemented design projects for a variety of mid- to high-end villas, condominiums, apartments, and houses. This enhances our commitment to our target market, which are high-end residential home owners.





Some of our services made available for clients’ projects include interior architecture and design, interior design consultancy, project management, design and build, renovation and construction, bespoke designs, plus various others to ensure clients’ wants and needs are satisfied each and every time.





Award-winning results

Summerhaus D’zign is not just about providing visually pleasing designs to clients, but also to include functionality and practicality in the final product. That has enhanced our reputation in the industry considerably and even resulted in a handful of awards, including various Asia Pacific Property Awards, the Italian A'Design award, plus International Design Awards 2019.





Modern designs for modern tastes

Although not exclusively committed to a particular design style (what the client wants/needs are also taken into consideration before settling on a final design choice), all of our projects are quite consistent in terms of designs that are clean, modern, elegant, luxurious, sleek, and simple.





Aiding in our eye-catching design projects is our commitment to modern building materials that are sturdy, reliable, and visually striking. Some of our most popular building materials included in past projects (and which we would happily use again in future) are marble and stone, natural wood, and leather.





Contact Summerhaus D’zign today

Whether it’s renovating a single room or sprucing up an entire residential structure, Summerhaus D’zign can be relied on for professional advice and assistance. Clients interested in working with us are welcome to enquire about our available services and design options by sending an email to myhaus@summerhaus.com.sg. Alternatively, they can make use of the contact form on our website at www.summerhaus.com.sg/contact-us.





The process of working with us

After contact has been made, our team will reach out and arrange an initial discussion with the potential client. From this initial discussion / meeting will flow a proposal and budget talks to establish what it is the client wants and needs, but also what they can afford. The scope of the project is then finalised (detailing who is responsible for what in this business relationship between professional and client) and all items and costs are revised to ensure no errors have been overseen. Once this is finalised, a contract is drawn up between us and the client, which is the jumping-off point of the planned project.



