Wan Tai & Co Pte Ltd has more than 50 years of experience in retailing to direct customers and supplying sanitary wares and bathroom accessories to our business partners like architectural and interior design firms, main contractor groups, plumber companies and building developers.

We have supplied sanitary wares, fittings and bathroom accessories to many significant landmarks, commercial and residential buildings in Singapore, notably the iconic Singapore Changi Airport and its transit hotel, the Crown Plaza. Other renowned commercial building projects that we have done are The Fullerton Bay Hotel and St Regis Hotel. Our residential building project portfolio are extensive too; with The Reflections Condominium highlighting our residential projects and other illustrious Sentosa Cove developments like Sandy Island and The Green Collection.

Our 15,000 square feet showroom; Bathroom Gallery Pte Ltd offers a vast range of bathroom products and accessories displayed in a high end market boutique design for our business partners and end consumers to enjoy different varieties of bathroom designs, bathroom products and accessories. We strive to bring our customers the best of sanitary ware and fitting brands.

With the success of BATHROOM GALLERY in Singapore, expansion to the Asia Pacific region is in the pipeline with plans to set up the Jakarta and Shanghai showroom.