OSCA
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
    Equipped with over two decades of combined experience, OSCA team delivers high standard interior design solutions. Our business development personnel, interior designers, and project managers are dedicated to helping you achieve a more professional and credible image through upgraded business facilities. Our customer-centric approach allows us to be a reliable partner in every stage of development

    We serve various companies from the corporate sector, including those from advertising and media, banking and finance, marine and shipping, recruitment and consultancy, as well as information technology. Learn more about us and our office design solutions today! We take pride in providing high standards of office design and office renovation professional services in Singapore. Be it a new concept for your new office design or a revamp of your existing office for an office renovation project, talk to us for our creative office design and office renovation ideas.

    Services
    • commercial interior design
    • commercial interior design consultancy
    • commercial interior design and build
    • Interior design
    • office interior design
    • office interior design and build
    • office interior design consultancy
    Service areas
    • Singapore
    • kuala lumpur
    • Hong Kong
    • Asia
    Company awards
    • Design Excellence Award 2017
    • Asia Pacific Property Award 2018
    • International Design Award 2017
    • A'Design Award 2018
    Address
    114 lavender street #06-88/89
    338729 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-63361800 osca.asia
