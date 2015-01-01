URBNarc was founded by Gaurang Khemka with a vision to design sustainable and complete environments – exceptional communities, places, spaces and buildings.

Our expertise is designing for special situations where a unique historic, natural or urban environment requires a thoughtful and innovative solution using an integrated approach to Master Planning, Architecture, Landscape Design and Interior Design by bringing the best professionals and a global pool of talent together.

Our objective is to truly create value for clients by helping them realize their visions and achieving the full potential of their assets. We are a design centric firm that approaches each project as unique and establishes the appropriate team to provide award winning solutions. We won the global competition for designing the Singapore Indian Heritage in collaboration with RGSA, the building was completed and inaugurated in May 2015 by the Singapore Prime Minister and has won a Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA) 2015 award in the institutional category. We are the architect and interior designer for Alila Seminyak, Indonesia. The 240 room, 5-star beach resort has won multiple International awards from International Property Forum, AHDA and WAF. It has also been accredited as a Green Hotel by Earth Check. We are currently working on 3 Alila hotels, one each in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Goa, India and Lombok, Indonesia. We are also working on 2 hotel projects in Maldives, a condominium in Vietnam and India each. We are also advisors to IFC (World Bank) for Northern Sri Lanka’s Tourism Master Plan that is currently under development.