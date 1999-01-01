As storytellers of our clients’ visions, Meter Square has been transforming dream interiors into reality since 2011. Founded by our Design Director May Chang, she has two decades of design experience. Her vast knowledge and expertise have served our firm well as it has propelled from a tiny but passionate design studio into a 2000-square-foot showroom with over 10 designers. It was a different story however, when she was still a struggling entrepreneur back in 1999. Her first design company in Johor Bahru folded due to the poor economy but she persisted and did not bow down to failure. The plucky designer soon got her break when she started afresh by launching Meter Square in Singapore and the rest is history. Now an established design name in the industry, Meter Square is unique in the sense that we enjoy engaging interactions with our clients. While we have a small but dedicated design team, we place a strong focus on each appointed task and are committed to understanding your needs such as budgetary and time concerns. We are also equipped with our own carpentry factory and that gives us the upper hand in creating high quality and exquisite carpentry designs.We believe in multi-faceted designs which marry sleek forms with practical functionality. Through our holistic approach to materialise our clients’ dream interiors, we are pleased to garner many positive client reviews and a reputable standing through the years. As attested by our word-of-mouth referrals and client testimonials, we seek to reach out to more satisfied clients.







