Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Meter Square Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in singapore
Overview 19Projects (19) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (15)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Scandinavian, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bedroom Wood Multicolored
    Scandinavian, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bedroom Wood White
    Scandinavian, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
    +8
    Scandinavian
    Botanic Chic, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Modern living room Concrete White
    Botanic Chic, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Modern living room Concrete White
    Botanic Chic, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Modern kitchen Concrete White
    +2
    Botanic Chic
    Modern Indochine, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Balcony Wood Grey
    Modern Indochine, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Modern bathroom Tiles Multicolored
    Modern Indochine, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Modern style bedroom Wood White
    +5
    Modern Indochine
    Modern Contemporary in Bleen, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Scandinavian style living room Wood White
    Modern Contemporary in Bleen, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood White
    Modern Contemporary in Bleen, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Scandinavian style kitchen Wood White
    +5
    Modern Contemporary in Bleen
    Modern / Scandinavian, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bedroom Wood Multicolored
    Modern / Scandinavian, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Scandinavian style living room Wood Multicolored
    Modern / Scandinavian, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Scandinavian style living room Wood Multicolored
    +3
    Modern / Scandinavian
    Nordic-Inspired, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Modern living room Wood White
    Nordic-Inspired, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Modern living room Wood White
    Nordic-Inspired, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Modern kitchen Wood White
    +3
    Nordic-Inspired
    Show all 19 projects

    As storytellers of our clients’ visions, Meter Square has been transforming dream interiors into reality since 2011. Founded by our Design Director May Chang, she has two decades of design experience. Her vast knowledge and expertise have served our firm well as it has propelled from a tiny but passionate design studio into a 2000-square-foot showroom with over 10 designers. It was a different story however, when she was still a struggling entrepreneur back in 1999. Her first design company in Johor Bahru folded due to the poor economy but she persisted and did not bow down to failure. The plucky designer soon got her break when she started afresh by launching Meter Square in Singapore and the rest is history. Now an established design name in the industry, Meter Square is unique in the sense that we enjoy engaging interactions with our clients. While we have a small but dedicated design team, we place a strong focus on each appointed task and are committed to understanding your needs such as budgetary and time concerns. We are also equipped with our own carpentry factory and that gives us the upper hand in creating high quality and exquisite carpentry designs.We believe in multi-faceted designs which marry sleek forms with practical functionality. Through our holistic approach to materialise our clients’ dream interiors, we are pleased to garner many positive client reviews and a reputable standing through the years. As attested by our word-of-mouth referrals and client testimonials, we seek to reach out to more satisfied clients.



    Services
    • Interior Design Consultancy
    • Design & Build
    • Project Management
    • Construction
    • Renovation
    Service areas
    • HDB flats
    • Private Apartments
    • A&A works for landed properties
    • Offices
    • Retail
    • F&B
    • Educational institutions
    • singapore
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Company awards
    • Qanvast SuperTrust 2020 Award
    • Singapore Entrepreneur’s Awards 2013
    • Home & Decor Designer Showcase 2011—2015
    • 2017 Top 5 Most Talked About Interior Designers by HomeRenoGuru
    • HDB Licensed Contractor
    • Nippon Paint Preferred Designers
    Address
    No.62, Ubi Road 1 Oxley Bizhub 2 #01-37
    408734 singapore
    Singapore
    +65-62562586 www.metersquare.com.sg
    Legal disclosure

    Good Track Records & Testimonies

    Established Trust-Worthy Local Interior Design & Renovation company

    Exquisite personalised interior designs

    Project management excellence

    💯smooth renovation process

    Our Own Carpentry Factory in S’pore 


    Reviews

    Angela Lee Angela Lee
    A very good, satisfactory experience on our renovation project with Meter Square Pte Ltd.  They handled our renovation with such professional and efficient attitude and returned us with a beautiful apartment right on time without any stress.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2018
    Edit
    sabrina wong
    This is my 2nd time that I have engaged May and Mr A for their services. I like that they have been responsive and deliver their promises on time. May gives very good advices on the design and she knows her customer needs while Mr A ensures the project is managed and delivered on time which is most important to me. I’m very happy with the results of my refurbishmeny
    about 2 months ago
    Tiffany Chew
    Thank you so much for making our dream home a reality 😊 and also for making the whole tedious scary process so enjoyable and stress-free! We had met up with a few IDs during the selection. May was the only one who quickly got the idea of the theme and feels that we were going for. She definitely has a great eye for aesthetics too. She and her team are very efficient, they were able to provide visuals of how our home will look like at the second meet up. Designing our home had really felt like a collaboration (even though she is the professional here), we are proud and very happy with our home design. The renovating process was considerably smooth too, any potential problems were timely pre-empted, rectified with solutions proposed. We feel that this is only possible with May’s wealth of experience. Also big thanks to Jolene for updating and co-ordinating the whole process too :) After sales service is excellent too. A very happy and satisfied client here, will definitely engage them for renovation services in the future :) thank you May, Jolene and team for the hard work!
    about 2 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
      Add SEO element