DAP Atelier
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
    • D'nest 2Bedroom, DAP Atelier DAP Atelier Scandinavian style living room Wood Multicolored
    D'nest 2Bedroom, DAP Atelier DAP Atelier Scandinavian style living room Plywood Multicolored
    D'nest 2Bedroom, DAP Atelier DAP Atelier Small bedroom Plywood Blue
    +1
    D'nest 2Bedroom

    At DAP Atelier (Desirable Aesthetic Projects), we aim to achieve and create both functionality and design aspired spaces for our clients. As we strongly believe in engaging our clients in a prolong relationship, communication to us is key. We emphasized on listening and exploring the hidden design voice of each and every of our client and gather the information, fill up the missing jig-saw pieces to complete the puzzle. Each project has a story or experience to be shared; we hence see ourselves as the scrip writer, gathering all the contents from participating parties and executing it professionally in becoming a enjoyable movie; an sustainable space against time.

    Services
    • Interior Space Planning
    • Renovation
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    22 Yio Chu Kang Road #02-28 Highland Centre
    545535 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-98005238 www.dapatelier.com
