Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Interior Lab
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Telok Blangah - 4RM HDB BTO, The Interior Lab The Interior Lab Scandinavian style living room Tiles Wood effect
    Telok Blangah - 4RM HDB BTO, The Interior Lab The Interior Lab Scandinavian style living room
    Telok Blangah - 4RM HDB BTO, The Interior Lab The Interior Lab Built-in kitchens
    +3
    Telok Blangah - 4RM HDB BTO

    The Interior Lab’s instinct for stunning designs that marry style with substance integrates a range of elements, including bespoke built-ins and pieces, customised furniture and finishings, alongside carefully selected materials and accessories. And as a certified designer company of Austrian fittings manufacturer BLUM, homeowners are assured of the use of reliable and quality fittings for their home.


    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Space planning
    • 3D drawing
    • Project management
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Company awards
    Singapore Service Honouree Award, Singapore Industry Icon, Singapore Premium Choice, Case Trust Accreditations
    Address
    86 Joo Chiat Place
    427803 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-82982681 www.theinteriorlab.com.sg
    Legal disclosure

    Chemistry Of Arts


      Add SEO element