The Interior Lab’s instinct for stunning designs that marry style with substance integrates a range of elements, including bespoke built-ins and pieces, customised furniture and finishings, alongside carefully selected materials and accessories. And as a certified designer company of Austrian fittings manufacturer BLUM, homeowners are assured of the use of reliable and quality fittings for their home.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Space planning
- 3D drawing
- Project management
- Service areas
- Singapore
- Company awards
- Singapore Service Honouree Award, Singapore Industry Icon, Singapore Premium Choice, Case Trust Accreditations
- Address
-
86 Joo Chiat Place
427803 Singapore
Singapore
+65-82982681 www.theinteriorlab.com.sg
Chemistry Of Arts