At The Local INN.terior, we celebrate your uniqueness, and promise a classic touch that will withstand the vestiges of time. To you, it is your home. To us, it is our mission to turn it into an abode that is also a celebration of space, textures, light and a wonder of design.





Our team is young, vibrant, and attuned to the current and upcoming trends. We will pay attention to your desires, and work with you to create that ultimate stylish home that is representative of your lifestyle that will maximise your home's full potential.





At the Local INN.terior, we aim to maximise value for you, and strive to provide you with the best designs and the best quality for your budget. Your journey with us does not end after the project. Our team is committed to serve you even after the keys are handed over and we will just be a call away if you ever need us.

Our revamped showroom at 158 Rangoon Road boasts an array of colour palettes and fresh, classic designs. Classic colours like whites, greys, blacks, browns, all imbued into a space that will make you feel at home. In fact, it is the team's home, part of the quarters form our very own sanctuary - a place for rest that refreshes and recharges us.

So come on down and be inspired together with us too.