Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BedLoft
Home Builders in Singapore
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck), BedLoft BedLoft Small bedroom
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck), BedLoft BedLoft Small bedroom
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck), BedLoft BedLoft Small bedroom
    +7
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck)
    Create a Loft Bed or a Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck), BedLoft BedLoft BedroomBeds & headboards
    Create a Loft Bed or a Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck), BedLoft BedLoft BedroomBeds & headboards
    Create a Loft Bed or a Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck), BedLoft BedLoft BedroomBeds & headboards
    +6
    Create a Loft Bed or a Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck)
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587, BedLoft BedLoft Minimalist living room
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587, BedLoft BedLoft Minimalist living room
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587, BedLoft BedLoft Minimalist living room
    +8
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587, BedLoft BedLoft Classic style bedroom
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587, BedLoft BedLoft Classic style bedroom
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587, BedLoft BedLoft Classic style bedroom
    +9
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587, BedLoft BedLoft Rustic style bedroom
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587, BedLoft BedLoft Classic style bedroom
    Create a Loft Bed or Bed Loft (a.k.a. Furniture Deck). Call +65 94747587
    Show all 12 projects

    Free up space in your bedroom for your study desk, library, sofa, TV area, etc.

    Create a loft exclusively for your bed in your high-ceiling bedroom !

    And your SOHO Lifestyle begins ........

    Introducing break-through bed loft designs that feature:-

    • Staircase for easy climbing onto the loft

    • Elevated corridor next to your loft for easy mounting onto your bed

    • Side of staircase acts as a Feature Wall

    • Finishes with Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) of your choice

    Space underneath the corridor can be utilized for a wardrobe and study desk; now that's space saving already !

    Custom built to your requirements.

    Call now for an on-site discussion

    +65 94747 587

    or visit our website : www.BedLoft.sg

    ........ all bedrooms should be like this! It's a different world from up here on the bed loft and kids love it.

    note:-

    - bedroom ceiling height should be at least 2.85m

    - area of bed loft approx. 5 sq m

    Services
    • Bed loft
    • loft bed
    • loft
    • furniture deck
    • mezzanine floor
    • mezzanine
    Service areas
    Building bed loft
    Address
    621 Aljunied Road
    389834 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-94747587 www.BedLoft.sg
    Legal disclosure

    Free up space in your bedroom for your study desk, library, sofa, TV area, etc.

    Create a loft exclusively for your bed in your high-ceiling bedroom !

    And your SOHO Lifestyle begins ........

    Introducing break-through bed loft designs that feature:-

    • Staircase for easy climbing onto the loft

    • Elevated corridor next to your loft for easy mounting onto your bed

    • Side of staircase acts as a Feature Wall

    • Finishes with Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) of your choice

    Space underneath the corridor can be utilized for a wardrobe and study desk; now that's space saving already !

    Custom built to your requirements.

    Call now for an on-site discussion

    +65 94747 587

    or visit our website : www.BedLoft.sg

    ........ all bedrooms should be like this! It's a different world from up here on the bed loft and kids love it.

    note:-

    - bedroom ceiling height should be at least 2.85m

    - area of bed loft approx. 5 sq m

      Add SEO element