CHAPTER 3 INTERIOR DESIGN is an Experienced, Fun and Passionate group of Designers. Every client we work with becomes a part of the team. Together we face the challenges and celebrate the victories.

Chapter 3 Interior Design was founded in 2017 by Syed Fadhil and his team. This Singapore-based interior design firm can be seen as a continuation of Chapter ONE Interior Design Pte Ltd (on which Syed Fadhil and his team worked prior) & Chapter TWO Design Pte Ltd. Fully committed to first-rate results, the Chapter 3 Interior Design team ensures a one-stop solution for clients’ renovation and interior design services for both the residential- and commercial industries.

And the firm has definitely been making a splash in the design world, as evidenced by its numerous awards which include Best ID Enterprise Of The Year Awards 2019/2020, Singapore Prestige Class Awards 2020/2021, and Top 50 Interior Design Awards 2020/2021.

WE will continue to built the reputation for quality and timely completion resulting in happy clients, which continue to serve as the best referral source for our continued business.Thus its not only just about building a dream home but also a memorable new friendship with our clients. ​

"LIVE YOUR STYLE" Every project design is customized to fit each client’s specific requests, budget considerations and lifestyle.