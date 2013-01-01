Your browser is out-of-date.

Quirky Haus Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
    With over a decade of experience, serving hundreds of clients all over Singapore and Malaysia, Quirky Haus has established itself as a client centric and boutique interior design firm – dedicated to the needs of every client, individual or business.﻿They say that successful use of space depends on the philosophy behind it, and the clever blend of practicality along with it. Quirky Haus has spent years perfecting this blend; finding inspiration to adapt to every project, and fully bring out the potential in every client’s space.

    With three distinct companies under its umbrella, Quirky is able to handle interior design projects of any scale, and any specifications, be it residential or commercial projects.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Company awards
    • Singapore Entrepreneurs' Award 2013
    • Singapore 500 Enterprise Award 2018
    Address
    3007 Ubi Road 1 #03-436
    408701 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-96336258 www.quirkyhaus.com
