With over a decade of experience, serving hundreds of clients all over Singapore and Malaysia, Quirky Haus has established itself as a client centric and boutique interior design firm – dedicated to the needs of every client, individual or business.﻿They say that successful use of space depends on the philosophy behind it, and the clever blend of practicality along with it. Quirky Haus has spent years perfecting this blend; finding inspiration to adapt to every project, and fully bring out the potential in every client’s space.

With three distinct companies under its umbrella, Quirky is able to handle interior design projects of any scale, and any specifications, be it residential or commercial projects.