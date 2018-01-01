Your browser is out-of-date.

    • diModa is a registered Private Limited Company created in 2018 by a Project Director and Investor with the view of providing customers quality products (Ceramic/Porcelain Tiles, Granites, Quartz & Marble) from leading global brands at the most competitive price. It's Italian/Spanish designer and manufactured in world-class facilities tiles collection combine materials, textures, colours, and sizes will create an awe-inspiring impression and ensure spectacular and evocative spaces.


    Contact Email ID:

    info@diModa.sg


    Services : tiles singapore, tiles supplier, tiles company, floor tiles, floor tiles singapore, porcelain tiles, porcelain tiles singapore, ceramic tiles,

    Services
    ceramic supplier and tiles
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    65 Ubi Road 1, #01-75 Oxley BIzHub
    408729 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-91098543 www.dimoda.sg
