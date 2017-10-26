The Floor Gallery Private Limited is founded with the objective to
supply and install high eco quality flooring products to home owners and
commercial property owners in Singapore. With high end eco quality
flooring products, home owners will be able to enjoy high quality
standards from the flooring products. At The Floor Gallery, the flooring
group also believes in strong customer relationships as well as
professional flooring installation worksmanship.
- Address
-
1 Tampines North Dr 1 T-Space #02-41
528559 Singapore
Singapore
+65-63416656 www.thefloorgallery.sg