Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
E modern Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Project : Blk 655 Jalan Tenaga #06-xx, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Dining roomWine racks
    Project : Blk 655 Jalan Tenaga #06-xx, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Project : Blk 655 Jalan Tenaga #06-xx, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Living roomStorage
    +10
    Project : Blk 655 Jalan Tenaga #06-xx
    Project : Blk 502B Yishun Street 51 #05-4xx, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Asian style dining room
    Project : Blk 502B Yishun Street 51 #05-4xx, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Dining roomTables
    Project : Blk 502B Yishun Street 51 #05-4xx, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Built-in kitchens
    +11
    Project : Blk 502B Yishun Street 51 #05-4xx
    Project : 151 Onan Road, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Asian style living room
    Project : 151 Onan Road, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood effect
    Project : 151 Onan Road, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Living roomShelves
    +18
    Project : 151 Onan Road
    Project : 280 West Wood Ave, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Asian style houses
    Project : 280 West Wood Ave, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design
    Project : 280 West Wood Ave, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +18
    Project : 280 West Wood Ave
    Project : 27 grange road, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Project : 27 grange road, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Asian style dining room
    Project : 27 grange road, E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Asian style living room
    +7
    Project : 27 grange road
    Project : 15A Toh Tuck Road #05-xx (condo), E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Classic style living room Ceramic White
    Project : 15A Toh Tuck Road #05-xx (condo), E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Project : 15A Toh Tuck Road #05-xx (condo), E modern Interior Design E modern Interior Design ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +20
    Project : 15A Toh Tuck Road #05-xx (condo)
    We provide creative interior design solutions ranging from residential to office interiors. Our focus lies on 3 main areas: conceptual interior design, renovation as well as project management. We strive to create quality interior design works and provide total solutions with our transformative skills and expertise. We provide the best support and professional advice to our clients for their office renovation needs while we are designing the workspace. It is our belief, as an Interior Design consultant, to provide the best advice and services possible to our clients.
    Services
    • Custom Design
    • Visualization 3D Drawings
    • Commercial Interior Design
    • Residential Interior Design
    • Turnkey Projects
    • Space Planning
    • Project Management
    • Exhibitions
    • Reinstatement
    • Renovation Loan
    • Decoration Services
    • Interior Furnishing
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    No.183, Jalan Pelikat #01-101, The Promenade@Pelikat S537643
    537643 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-81139760
      Add SEO element