Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Reviews (20)
    Our Mission

    To offer homeowners a hassle-free experience & a well-designed home. Once our work is done, all our clients need to do is to walk into their furnished homes with their luggage and belongings.

    Background & Beliefs

    Founded in 2014, Mr Shopper Studio owns a strong team of Design Consultants, Project Managers and Craftsmen who embody an inquisitiveness to every space, sensitivity to each client’s vision and undaunted embrace of bold design elements. The firm places immense importance towards different design needs from a diverse range of clients.

    Mr Shopper Studio is also the 1st in Asia to create the IPA Program (Interior Personality Analysis™) which begins with an in-depth personality study with its client before design options are explored which results in better space planning, design conceptualization, project construction and management. Their unique streamlined methodology elevates the renovation journey of the Homeowners.

    They also believe in the importance of a happy work environment for the Team.

    "We don't hunt for right team, we create our dream team, in turn they create many dream homes." - Director, Mr Shopper Studio


    Services
    • Space Planning
    • 3D Rendering
    • 3D Virtual Tour
    • Bespoke Furniture
    • Bespoke Curtains
    • Import Europe Furniture
    • Import China Furniture
    • Interior Styling
    • Home Staging
    • Interior Photography
    • Design & Build
    • A&A Works
    • Furniture Design
    • Interior Design
    • Elevation Drawings
    • Renovation Works
    Service areas
    Singapore and Malaysia KL
    Company awards
    • 2015—Awarded by SME99 for Top 3 Interior Video with $100k advertising bonus from MediaCorp
    • 2016—Awarded Best of Houzz Design
    • 2017—Awarded SuperTrust Design Badge in Qanvast
    • 2018—Awarded Best of Houzz Design
    • 2019 – Awarded Singapore Business Trust
    • 2019 – Awarded Singapore Entrepreneurs Award
    • 2019 – Awarded Leaders in Luxury Interior Design Singapore by LuxLife
    • 2019—Awarded Best of Houzz Design
    • 2020—Awarded Best of Houzz Design
    • 2020—Awarded Best of Houzz Services
    Address
    33 Ubi Ave 3, Vertex Tower A, #05-72
    408868 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-96188763 www.mrshopperstudio.com/portfolio-fnnbk

    Reviews

    Gw Chan
    Service does not come cheap, they will put you through a snazzy presentation of their portfolio and give you a ball park quote. When the ballpark quote ..you may be tempted to sign with them because of the impression that furnishing costs/electrical works can be reduced. However, the co uses a template that will itemise even a bedside lamp cost down but conveniently leave out their design fee (unless you figure it out yourself ) which only gets itemized at the detailed quote stage. And the misc design fee we are talking about is upwards of 6.5k (with no hacking/major works involved). Design/response rate wise - not great. Feature walls and bed headboards.. you get the sense that they are so busy with customers that the response rate is rather slow.
    11 months ago
    Boon Aik Lim
    Officially completed our renovation end of April 2021, although there are still pockets of work not completed and in progress. I would rate them 3 stars out of 5. They are an enthusiastic lot, but from design and project management perspectives, it is just an average experience for our project. I will find it hard to recommend them to anyone. The value for money is not there as their services do not come cheap with respect to the work and services rendered.
    about 1 year ago
    Shafiq Kashmiri
    Sean and Sam transformed our home into a hotel suite of our dreams. Throughout the renovations, we have found them to be knowledgeable, collaborative, and highly organised. The wallpaper selection that Sean curated was particularly impressive, and the finishing touch that brought our vision to life. The vendors we came in contact with spoke highly about them too, which speaks volumes about their professionalism and dedication to their craft.
    9 months ago
