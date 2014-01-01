Our Mission

To offer homeowners a hassle-free experience & a well-designed home. Once our work is done, all our clients need to do is to walk into their furnished homes with their luggage and belongings.

Background & Beliefs

Founded in 2014, Mr Shopper Studio owns a strong team of Design Consultants, Project Managers and Craftsmen who embody an inquisitiveness to every space, sensitivity to each client’s vision and undaunted embrace of bold design elements. The firm places immense importance towards different design needs from a diverse range of clients.

Mr Shopper Studio is also the 1st in Asia to create the IPA Program (Interior Personality Analysis™) which begins with an in-depth personality study with its client before design options are explored which results in better space planning, design conceptualization, project construction and management. Their unique streamlined methodology elevates the renovation journey of the Homeowners.

They also believe in the importance of a happy work environment for the Team.

"We don't hunt for right team, we create our dream team, in turn they create many dream homes." - Director, Mr Shopper Studio



