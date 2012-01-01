Legal disclosure

A design studio that seamlessly integrating aesthetics and functionality to create cohesive spatial experiences.

​

Established in 2012 by a group of enthusiastic designers that are driven to create maximum impact within the constraints and functionality.

Teamwork is our bedrock, it is put together by experiences, communications and passion for design. Architecture & interior design is a multi-faceted profession. Our principals Kelvyn, Ean and Choo Yih with different design backgrounds are particularly important in our studio.

We work together to craft space and environment aesthetically and functionally which enhance the users’ experience without burning a hole in pocket.

It shows through the space we created, every elements is designed thoughtfully, connected and planned as a whole.