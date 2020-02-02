Your browser is out-of-date.

Ovon Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
    Serangoon North
    Bedok Reservoir Rd
    Fernvale Link
    Toa Payoh Rise
    Anchorvale Treasure Crest
    Telok Blangah
    As a young team unified by a deep love for the art and craft of design, we see the promise of prefect beauty and functionality in every square foot of space. Combining a flair for aesthetics, deep knowledge of design technicalities, and bespoke carpentry skills, it is our pride to be able to turn any space into a dazzling masterpiece.

    Whether it is space to live, work learn or play, whatever the budget, and however big your dreams are, we stand right by you from birth of a concept to completion of the project.

    At OVON, great ideas are being born every minute. Call us, because the next could belong to you.

    Services
    • interior design consultation
    • project management
    • interior decorators
    • residential
    • commercial
    • A&A
    • landed
    • interior
    Service areas
    SINGAPORE
    Company awards
    HDB license, CaseTrust accreditated, BCA and BizSafe3
    Address
    53 Joo Chiat Place
    427777 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-85882388 www.facebook.com/OvonD
    Where Beautiful Living Begins

