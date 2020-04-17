Your browser is out-of-date.

ipse ipsa ipsum
Furniture & Accessories in Singapore
    At ipse ipsa ipsum, we celebrate the people behind the brand, the unique materials we present and the craftsmanship we provide. The name reflects a tapestry of individuals, artisans and designers who collaborate across various disciplines to create individualised pieces that transform ordinary living spaces into extraordinary places. Together we bring fine quality, sensibly priced, semi-luxurious handcrafted pieces to meet the evolving needs and desires of our customers. As creators and curators, our mantra is to preserve tradition and inspire a lifestyle less ordinary.
    FURNITURE
    Singapore
    11-02 Tan Boon Liat Building 315 Outram Road, Singapore 169074
    169074 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-90210437
