Equipoise Living (eqpliving.com)
Online Shops in Singapore
    • $30 off first Order | HELLOEQP, Equipoise Living (eqpliving.com) Equipoise Living (eqpliving.com) HouseholdHomewares Metal Grey
    $30 off first Order | HELLOEQP
    Orione Collection | Kitchen Storage Units, Equipoise Living (eqpliving.com) Equipoise Living (eqpliving.com) KitchenCabinets & shelves Aluminium/Zinc Grey
    +1
    Orione Collection | Kitchen Storage Units

    Equipoise Living (eqpliving.com) is conceived out of the aspiration to enhance home living in the Singapore, while striking a balance between aesthetics, functionality and homeowners’ pocket. Trust us, we have just been through it.

    We started our first home renovation journey picturing everything to be the finest and spanking new for our dream home, but as we moved along, we began to appreciate a good mixture of “something old, something new, something fancy, something muted”. Drawing inspirations from the old wedding saying, we find it very much applicable in our everyday life -- to achieve an equipoise.

    Housing an array of innovative home essentials and accessories sourced both locally and overseas, eqpliving.com aims to help you organize your home living effectively in style.We are also very thrilled to share the “something (not so) old” segment featuring pristine condition showroom pieces from our design partners.

    May you find something to grace your home. Happy shopping!

    Services
    home organization, kitchen organization, and smart socket
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    520000 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-87601232 www.eqpliving.com
