PMCE (Global) Pte. Ltd.
Solar Energy Contractors in Singapore
    Solar For Home - Lentor Green
Flat roof
    Solar For Home - Lentor Green
    Solar For Home - Pheng Geck Avenue
Roof terrace
    Solar For Home - Pheng Geck Avenue
    Solar For Home - Frankel Drive
Flat roof
    Solar For Home - Frankel Drive
    Solar For Home - Lengkong Lima
Flat roof
    Solar For Home - Lengkong Lima
    Solar For Home - Gilstead Road
Roof
    Solar For Home - Gilstead Road

    PMCE (Global) is a Local Solar Panel Company. We supply and install Solar Panel Systems for rooftops of Residential and Commercial Buildings. PMCE provides attractive returns for consumers for systems that last up to 30 years. We provide highly competitive pricing on systems providing European branded products. Service excellence and quality workmanship are key values in our organization with emphasis on lasting relationships with our consumers. Going solar saves up to 80% on energy bills for up to 30 years and you can sell excess energy generated back to the power grid with an option of offset you water bills too. Generate your own electricity and enjoy great savings.

    Services
    Solar Panel Installation
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    21 Woodlands Close, #02-10 Primz Bizhub
    737854 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-91815503 pmce.sg
