Space Change Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
    Space Change, Its all about doing rightfully and spending right on renovation. We believe there’s a better way to help homeowners achieve their vision to life without much compromising in the renovation. The easy way is to engage our Spaceman who cares and dedicated to understand more about your lifestyle and needs. Our spaceman will be able to show the first draft as fast as 72 hours for each project we took on yet we are personalising the whole interior design for our every unique customer's and propose on the most cost-saving options for them. We have assisted homeowners to save at least 10-25% lesser as compared to most of the ID/Contractor company out in the market and we are continuing this mission forward.

    Address
    221 Balestier Road #03-03 Rocca Balestier
    329928 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-88891687 www.spacechange.sg
