Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MY HOME AFFAIR
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Resale Condo Apartment , MY HOME AFFAIR MY HOME AFFAIR Scandinavian style living room
    Resale Condo Apartment , MY HOME AFFAIR MY HOME AFFAIR Scandinavian style dining room
    Resale Condo Apartment , MY HOME AFFAIR MY HOME AFFAIR Scandinavian style bathroom
    +2
    Resale Condo Apartment
    HDB 3-Room Resale Apartment, MY HOME AFFAIR MY HOME AFFAIR Rustic style living room
    HDB 3-Room Resale Apartment, MY HOME AFFAIR MY HOME AFFAIR Rustic style living room
    HDB 3-Room Resale Apartment, MY HOME AFFAIR MY HOME AFFAIR Small bedroom
    HDB 3-Room Resale Apartment
    Whisky Bar @ Tanjong Pagar Road , MY HOME AFFAIR MY HOME AFFAIR Colonial style airports
    Whisky Bar @ Tanjong Pagar Road , MY HOME AFFAIR MY HOME AFFAIR Colonial style airports
    Whisky Bar @ Tanjong Pagar Road , MY HOME AFFAIR MY HOME AFFAIR Colonial style airports
    +11
    Whisky Bar @ Tanjong Pagar Road

    My Home Affair prides ourselves in providing alternatives while working closely with our customer’s needs and expectations.

    We recognize the importance of user experience and each project is uniquely tailored to our customer’s lifestyle,

    while exploring possibilities of which they might not have been aware of previously.We are design driven to think out of the box and always questioning the ‘norm’

    In doing so, we are constantly in close working relationships with our craftsmen and suppliers in trade,

    ensuring every detail is well designed and rendered into the final works.More importantly, we want to establish a strong and lasting relationship with our customers.

    After-all, our very next project is your referral.

    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    114 Lavender Street. CT HUB 2. Unit #08-50
    338729 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-94255290 www.myhomeaffair.sg
      Add SEO element