Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Gifts Less Ordinary
Online Shops in Singapore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Modern Inspired Twist, Gifts Less Ordinary Gifts Less Ordinary Classic style kitchen
    Modern Inspired Twist, Gifts Less Ordinary Gifts Less Ordinary KitchenKitchen utensils
    Modern Inspired Twist, Gifts Less Ordinary Gifts Less Ordinary Dressing room Storage
    +2
    Modern Inspired Twist

    At Gifts Less Ordinary, we provide a wide range of personalized gifts to treasure!

    Gifts Less Ordinary is a one-stop online marketplace that provides beautiful and memorable personalized gifts to treasure. Many gifts can be personalized and come gift wrapped to add that extra special touch to your loved ones.We have handpicked every partner and product on the site to make life a little easier for you by only ever offering the most unusual and unique gifts. From now on you will always be able to give, love and share less ordinary.

    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    37 Beach Road
    189678 Singapore
    Singapore
    www.giftslessordinary.com
    Legal disclosure

    Gifts Less Ordinary: Personalized Gifts to Treasure

      Add SEO element